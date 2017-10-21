Katigbak brings home WAGC inaugural crown

Gerald Katigbak had an aggregate 146 to lead by three strokes over Tonito Payumo’s 149 to clinch the inaugural championship crown of the 2017 World Amateur Golfers Championships (WAGC) National Finals last October 13 at the Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Advertisements

Division II champion August Cruz finished with 151 versus Martian Guiang’s 153.

Other winners were Mabel Salivio (160- division III), Jeff Co (165- division IV), and Alfredo Abarinto (169- division V).

Katigbak will lead four other WAGC champions who will banner the Philippine team during the WAGC World Finals slated November 18 to 25 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The tournament winners will receive an all expense paid trip that includes a weeklong stay at the Mariott Renaissance, six rounds of golf, bag, and competition uniforms.

“Overall, it was very successful. Though this is the first time that we hosted WAGC, at least 1,000 players joined and we are looking to hold more qualifying tournaments next year to accommodate more amateur golfers,” said organizer Adrian Thomas Tan.

Tan, with Errol Chua and Kirby Co, brought WAGC to the Philippines.

“Although golf is a growing sport locally, we really don’t have the golfing presence yet internationally. That is why we are trying to change the thinking of Filipinos that golf is only for the elite by doing a tournament like this, which is basically open to everyone, and has a very minimal fee of P500,” Tan said.

The WAGC held eight qualifying tournaments in its inaugural staging in the country.

WAGC is the largest amateur golf tournament in the world with national championships in over 40 countries.