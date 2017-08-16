KaTropa eye son of NBA champion Rice

TNT KaTropa is looking to tap Glen Rice, Jr. just in time for its game against Rain or Shine on Sunday in the the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governors Cup.

KaTropa head coach Nash Racela said Rice, son of former National Basketball Association (NBA) shooter Glen Rice, Sr. who won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers, could be activated in their next game.

“Our concern is some requirements although he already passed the height limit. We are heading to that direction but it’s not 100 percent yet,” Racela told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“Michael Craig is smallest at 6’3 but he’s okay as an import. Their game is different, but Rice is more explosive than Craig,” added Racela.

The younger Rice is measured six feet and four inches and played for the Washington Wizards in the NBA.

Assistant mentor Bong Ravena said the team is mulling for an import change as their top gunners – Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario – will be out for a while due to their commitments with Gilas Pilipinas.

Castro and Pogoy are currently in Lebanon for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup while Rosario will lead the country’s campaign in the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next week.

“Glen Rice has a better stats and he showed us in practice that he’s more talented in all aspects of the game and he also plays smart. At this moment, we need an explosive import like him,” said Ravena.

The 26-year-old Rice last played for the NBA D-League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2014 and 2015 seasons where he averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 23 games.

Craig was not a bad reinforcement as he averaged 21.7 points, 16.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists while leading KaTropa to two wins in three matches.