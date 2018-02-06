KaTropa, Fuel Masters in crucial duel today

TNT Katropa guns for its second straight win against the unpredictable Phoenix while Barangay Ginebra tries to bounce back from a sorry loss versus Kia in a pair of crucial matches today in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The KaTropa (4-3) and the Fuel Masters (3-4) face off in the opener at 4:30 p.m. while the Gin Kings (3-4) test the mettle of the Picanto (1-6) in the main tiff at 7 p.m.

As the elimination phase enters the crucial phase, TNT KaTropa is bent on securing a spot in the quarterfinal stage.

“Every game is important at this stage of the conference. We need to get wins to have a favorable position in the playoffs,” said KaTropa head coach Nash Racela, whose team is coming off a close 90-85 win against Kia last week.

“We hope to contain the shooters of Phoenix and at the same time prepare for their pressing defense,” he added.

TNT is currently tied with Rain or Shine at the fourth to fifth spots behind leading teams Sa Miguel Beer (6-1), Alaska (6-2) and Magnolia.

Kelly Williams and Jayson Castro combined for 45 points against the Picanto but it was the heroics of RR Garcia, who had 13 markers, that save the Picanto against the upset-conscious Kia squad.

The Fuel Masters are in a four-team logjam with Ginebra, NLEX and GlobalPort and a loss could jeopardize their goal to advance to the next round.

Matthew Wright, who is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, will lead the charge of Phoenix along with Jeff Chan, Willie Wilson and rookie Jason Perkins.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings try to rebound from a heart-breaking 78-81 loss to the Road Warriors with a win against Kia, which is a must-win victory to stay in a hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Greg Slaughter returned to Ginebra’s fold against NLEX and along with Japeth Aguilar will lead the frontline of the Gin Kings against the 1-6 Kia.