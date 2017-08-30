KaTropa snap Elite’s three-game winning streak

TNT KaTropa halted Blackwater’s three-game winning run with a masterful 117-96 victory on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Glen Rice Jr. delivered another solid performance for the KaTropa with 31 points, 15 came in the third period where they pulled away en route to improving their win-loss record to 4-2.

“Glen Rice is getting the feel of the league right now and he continues to understand the game,” said TNT coach Nash Racela, who also drew six rebounds and seven steals from the son of former National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Glen Rice.

“Possibly, this is our best game this conference because we’re complete and the biggest factor is the chemistry of the players,” he added. “The players are fresh coming from the bench and it really helps us.”

Kelly Williams added 21 points, while Jayson Castro and Rudy Lingganay contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, for TNT.

After a tight first canto where the KeTropa were ahead by only three, 28-25, Rice and Moala Tautuaa combined for 19 of TNT’s 34 points in the next period and held Blackwater to just 15 to carry a 62-40 spread entering the break.

KaTropa’s onslaught continued after the break resulting in a 27-point lead, 69-42, with 10:05 left in the third canto.

Blackwater failed to retaliate against that assault.

Elite import Henry Bill Walker notched 33 points and 18 rebounds, while JP Erram added 18 points for the Elite, whose win-loss record dropped to 3-4.

Meanwhile, retired NBA player Ray Allen was in attendance and had a brief chat with Walker, his teammate at the Boston Celtics in the 2008-2009 season.

Allen, one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA, arrived here last Tuesday.