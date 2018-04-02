Katy Perry back in Manila for Monday night concert

AWARD-winning American singer-songwriter Katy Perry is back in Manila to bring her “Witness: The Tour” concert to the Mall of Asia Arena Monday night.

Perry—who is currently one of the judges of the 16th season of “American Idol” alongside R&B legend Lionel Richie and country singer Luke Bryan—arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday night via private plane where she was spotted wearing an olive green dress and a brown flat cap.

This is the 33-year-old pop diva’s third visit to the country. Her first was in January 2012 for the “California Dreams” tour at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, while her last was back in May 2015 for the “Prismatic World Tour” at the Philippine Arena.

The Witness: The Tour international concert kicked off in North America in September 2017. Besides stopping over in Manila, the Asian leg also includes Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta. In addition, the tour will also have a South American leg in March, with the Mexico, UK and European legs kicking off in May of 2018, and the Australian/New Zealand leg commencing in July 2018.

The Witness is musical journey through Perry’s biggest milestones and mega hits right up to her latest album “Witness.” Famous for spectacular stage sets, promoters say this one will have an outer space theme.

Perry’s mega hits include “Roar,” “Firework,” “Dark Horse,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Hot n Cold,” “California Girls,” “Teenage Dream,” “E.T.,” “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” “The One That Got Away,” among many others.

Over the years, Perry has amassed an impressive number of awards, including five American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and 14 People’s Choice Awards, among many others. (The songstress has been nominated for a Grammy 13 times but has yet to take home the top music honor.) Throughout her career, she has sold more than 40 million albums and over 100 million records globally, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

“Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour Live in Manila” is presented by AEG Presents and Ovation Productions.