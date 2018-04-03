Tuesday, April 3, 2018
    Katy Perry treats Filipino fans to colorful, whimsical return concert

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    Katy Perry wowed the Filipino crowd with her “Witness: The Tour” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Monday night, April 2, 2018. It was the pop diva’s third show in Manila as she sang her popular songs, highlighted by her monster hit “Firework.” PHOTO BY MJ MARFORI

    FROM television puppets, to flamingos, sharks, basketballs and indoor fireworks, Katy Perry wowed the Filipino crowd the third time around Monday night as the pop diva’s “Witness: The Tour” concert played out at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    The show was whimsical, playful, colorful and flamboyant, nevertheless showing the artist’s evolution over the years. Both a musical and visual spectacle, “Witness” was truly worth every peso spent by her Filipino fans, many of who wore outfits fashioned after Perry’s previous concert wardrobes here.

    Joshua Rey Madridano, an IT student, was picked by Katy Perry to go on stage with her during her “Witness: The Tour” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday night, April 2, 2018. Madridano’s toga with photos of Perry on it caught the pop diva’s attention. Madridano said he would graduate today, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. PHOTO BY MJ MARFORI

    Twenty-year-old IT student Joshua Rey Madridano was the luckiest fan of all as he was picked by Perry to go on stage where they sat on the floor as he tutored her on Filipino phrases. Of course she learned “mahal kita” (I love you), as well as “tumahimik ka” (keep quiet), which she happily used on the excited crowd.

    Before he left the stage, Perry asked the audience to give Madridano a round of applause as she learned he was graduating from college the following day. The American singer actually noticed him because he was wearing a graduation toga with Katy Perry stickers all over.


    The concert ended with Perry’s biggest hit “Firework.” She flies out to Taipei today to proceed with the Asian leg of her concert tour. MJ MARFORI

