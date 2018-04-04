Katy Perry wows Pinoy fans anew

FROM television puppets, to flamingos, sharks, basketballs and indoor fireworks, Katy Perry wowed the Filipino crowd the third time around Monday night as the pop diva’s “Witness: The Tour” concert played out at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The show was whimsical, playful, colorful and flamboyant, nevertheless showing the artist’s evolution over the years. Both a musical and visual spectacle, Witness was truly worth every peso spent by her Filipino fans, many of whom wore outfits fashioned after Perry’s previous concert wardrobes here.

Twenty-year-old IT student Joshua Rey Madridano was the luckiest fan of all as he was picked by Perry to go on stage, where they sat on the floor as he tutored her on Filipino phrases. She learned “Mahal kita” (I love you) as well as “Tumahimik ka” (Keep quiet), which she happily used on the excited crowd.

Before Madridano left the stage, Perry asked the audience to give him a round of applause, as she learned he was to graduate from college the following day. The American singer noticed him because he was wearing a graduation toga with Katy Perry stickers all over.

The concert ended with Perry’s biggest hit “Firework.” She flies out to Taipei today to proceed with the Asian leg of her concert tour.