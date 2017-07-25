Kaya dominates Manila Tala in WFL

Kaya FC Elite hacked out an 11-2 beatdown of Manila Tala FC to firm up its grip of the top spot in the Weekend Futbol League (WFL) on the second match day over the weekend at the Bonifacio Global City Turf in Taguig City.

Three booters scored at least a hat-trick as Kaya Elite stayed atop the table with six points and a seven-goal edge in goal difference over second running Green Archers United FC.

Stephen Appiah posted a rare four-goal feat, firing away in the ninth, 48th, 60th and 75th minutes.

Kintaro Miyagi and Samuel Kuami each notched a hat-trick as they found the back of the net thrice in the opposite halves.

Chester Pabualan was the other scorer in the lopsided victory as he opened up the scoring spree just five minutes into the match.

Sherwin Cleopas and Solomon Quaye scored the consolation goals for Manila Tala, which dropped to the bottom with its second straight loss.

Meanwhile, Green Archers United snagged the solo second as it clobbered Stallion Laguna FC B, 4-0, at the De La Salle-Santiago Zobel Globe Football Field in Muntinlupa City.

The Alabang-based club raced to its second consecutive win to move up to No. 2 while Stallion Laguna B fell to No. 4 with its first loss.

In the final fixture, FC Meralco Manila Reserve Team (RT) nailed its maiden win with a 3-1 decision against Laos FC at the San Beda College Football Field in Manila.

Meralco Manila RT ascended to No. 3 with its first maximum points and an advantage in goal difference over Stallion B even as Laos FC slid to No. 5 with its second defeat.