Kaya faces Global Cebu in crucial bout

Kaya FC-Makati and Global Cebu FC square off in a crucial match at the University of Makati Football Stadium as the tight race to the Finals Series (semifinals) continues in the Philippines Football League (PFL) today.

Both seeking to boost their playoff chances, the Lions and the People’s Club meet head-on in their last preliminary round tussle at 4 p.m.

Kaya Makati is currently No.2 with a 12-5-7 win-draw-loss record for 41 points, just four markers behind FC Meralco Manila, which has a vital game against ousted Ilocos United FC at press time.

Besides strengthening their bid to seal a semifinals seat, the Makati booters are also raring to rebound from a close 2-3 defeat to Ceres Negros FC last week.

Despite settling for draws in their previous two encounters against Global Cebu, Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida is optimistic that they can grab the maximum points this time around.

“We are very positive going into the match. I can say that we were dominant in our last two matches against Global,” said Marcaida.

Fourth-running Global, on the other hand, is eyeing to improve its 37 points on a 10-7-5 card for a chance to sneak past regional rival Ceres Negros FC on No. 3.

The Cebuanos are coming off a 2-1 win over JPV Marikina FC last Sunday at the their home turf Cebu City Sports Center.

Global mentor Akbar Nawas hopes his squad will repeat its 3-1 victory against Kaya in their first meeting.

“It is a must-win game for both sides. I hope the result goes our way,” said Nawas.

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros FC tries to steal the No. 2 spot while Stallion Laguna FC aims to keep its semifinals hope alive when the two teams battle at the same kickoff time at the Biñan Football Stadium.

A win for the Yellow Busmen, who carry 39 points on a 12-3-3 slate, will push them to the second spot if Kaya loses or draws with Global.

But the Stallions are eager to hike their 28 points on a 7-7-9 record in order to retake the fifth spot.