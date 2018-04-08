Kaya FC-Iloilo cruises past Marikina for first win

Kaya FC-Iloilo posted its first win at the expense of JPV Marikina FC, 1-0, in the Philippines Football League 2018 on Saturday night at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Erig Giganto scored the lone goal early in the game before veteran goalkeeper Ref Cuaresma came up with crucial saves to give the Lions their breakthrough victory.

“It was a thrilling game. I’m proud to have Ref’s first clean sheet. He really saved us. We got our first win in the league, so we’re very happy,” said Kaya Iloilo head coach Noel Marcaida.

The former Makati-based club earned a share of No. 3 with Stallion Laguna FC on three points. Stallion Laguna is playing against Davao Aguilas FC at press time.

Kaya bounced back from a slim 1-2 loss to defending champion Ceres Negros FC last Wednesday.

JPV Marikina absorbed their first defeat though they remained atop the six-team table with six markers on two wins.

Despite the setback, mentor Dan Padernal lauded the Voltes’ effort especially in the second half wherein they created numerous opportunities to score.

“We lost three points today but the boys worked very hard until the very end. I’m very proud of them. I’m still satisfied and looking forward to our next game,” said Padernal.

Eager to post its maiden win, the hosts set the tempo early and they got rewarded just 13 minutes into the game after Giganto took advantage of Alvin Sarmiento’s slip then fired past custodian Nelson Gasic.

JPV began to mount the pressure shortly before the first half whistle and at the restart but Cuaresma held his ground.

The 35-year old shotstopper denied all the visitors’ attacks including Kennedy Uzoka’s on-target shot and John Celiz’s goal-bound header.

Kaya defender Alfreid Osei got ejected after incurring his second yellow card in the 85th minute. Down to ten men, Cuaresma and company put up a tight defense to preserve the result.