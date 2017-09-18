Kaya FC Makati ends drought

WITH its formidable duo in the frontline, Kaya FC-Makati pulled off a 1-0 victory over Ilocos United FC to end its drought in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Robert Lopez Mendy set up Jordan Mintah for the game’s lone goal as Kaya Makati went back to its winning ways after six winless matches.

With their 10th win in 21 games, the Makati booters also returned to the second spot with 35 points, one marker ahead of Global Cebu FC.

“We needed this win. We needed these three points. It’s the buildup for us to get back into the winning momentum,” said Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida.

However, Marcaida rued their numerous missed chances particular in the first half.

“The game looked tough because we kept on missing goal- scoring opportunities. I think we could’ve finished the game as early as the first half if we finished all our chances,” he lamented.

Kaya captain Masanari Omura, who was given the Man of the Match honors, shared the same sentiments as his mentor.

“We couldn’t finish in the first half. We had a lot of chances. If we finish three or four goals, it would’ve been an easy win but that’s football,” said the Japanese defender, who played a crucial role in posting the club’s fifth clean sheet.

After squandering their early scoring chances, Mendy and Mintah linked up for a 34th minute goal that proved to be the difference in the final elimination round duel between Makati and Ilocos.

The Senegalese forward escaped his defender before sending a cross to the far post where the lurking Ghanaian striker struck the ball past goalkeeper Baba Sampana.

Kaya had several opportunities to widen the gap in the ensuing minutes but Mintah’s header was enough to preserve the result.

Ilocos United remained winless at the cellar as the newcomers from Vigan absorbed their 15th loss in 19 games.