Kaya FC shoots down Davao Aguilas

Kaya FC-Makati gunned down Davao Aguilas FC, 2-0, to seize a finals series seat in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

Jordan Mintah and Miguel Tanton struck in opposite halves as the second-running Lions grabbed a semifinals slot with 47 points on an improved 14-5-7 win-draw-loss record.

Besides joining regional rival and leading team FC Meralco Manila in the playoff picture, Kaya Makati also posted its second straight victory while keeping a perfect card against Davao Aguilas in their three preliminary round encounters.

The Aguilas got formally booted out of playoff contention as they absorbed their 11th loss against two wins and eight draws.

The lone Mindanao-based club remained on No. 7, holding its 14 points with seven games to play.

Mintah gave the visitors a bit of breathing space heading into the break as he scored the opener with a diving header off a rebound following a corner kick deep in the first half stoppage time.

Sixteen minutes past the restart, the streaking Ghanaian forward was tripped by a Davao defender just inches outside the penalty box.

Tanton converted with a stunning free kick, curling the ball into the top left corner of the net to double the lead for the Makati booters in the 62nd minute.

The veteran midfielder could have made it a commanding three-goal advantage with a screamer from the left flank but the goal was nullified after he was adjudged offside prior to the attempt.

Kaya’s two goals nonetheless were enough for the squad to secure one of the last three playoff berths.

Over at the Biñan Football Stadium earlier, Stallion Laguna FC stunned Ceres Negros FC, 2-0, to stay on the hunt for a playoff spot.

The Stallions banked on the goals of Swede striker Gabriele Mascazzini and captain Ruben Doctora as they climbed to No. 5 with their eighth win against seven draws and eight losses for 31 points.

The Biñan-based booters also snapped a four-game winless run, which lasted for a month.

Playing sans forwards Bienvenido Marañon, Fernando Rodriguez, OJ Porteria and defender Super Herrera, Ceres Negros failed to move closer to securing a semifinals seat as the Yellow Busmen suffered their fourth loss in 20 matches.

Despite absorbing the setback that ended their seven-game unbeaten run, the Negrenses remained on No. 3 with 42 points built on 13 wins and three draws.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA