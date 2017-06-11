Kaya FC teams reach YFL finals

Kaya FC emerged as the winningest club following the crossover semifinals in four age groups of the Youth Football League (YFL) on Saturday at the Alabang Country Club Multi-purpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

Four out of five teams from Kaya advanced to the inaugural season’s finals of the Cup Championship in Under-7 (U7), Under-9 (U9), Under-13 (U13) and Under-17 (U17) age groups.

Kaya is set to clash Ceres Negros FC A in the U7 division finals, JP Voltes FC in U9, MSA Agila in U13 and Global FC in U17.

Meanwhile, six teams came out as contenders for the Plate Championships in three age categories.

Ceres and Stallion Laguna FC will lock horns in U9 while Forza FC will take on Loyola Meralco Sparks FC in U7 and Socceroo FC in U13.

Loyola Meralco was already declared Plate champion in U7.

Championship matches in the four age divisions will take place on June 17 at the same venue.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA