Kaya FC thumps visiting Sabah

Miguel Tanton scored the match-winner as Kaya FC-Makati spoiled Sabah FA’s pre-season visit in the country with a 2-1 victory in an international friendly match on Thursday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Tanton scored the winning goal late in the game as the Lions thwarted the pesky Rhinos, who play in Malaysia’s second division Liga Premier.

The Malaysian club paid visit to the Philippines to hold a pre-season camp and test its mettle against Global Cebu FC and Kaya Makati in separate games classified as International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) second tier international matches.

Philippines Football League runner-up Global Cebu routed Sabah 5-1 just two days ago that saw Spanish striker Rufo Sanchez fire a hat-trick at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Robert Lopez Mendy handed the Makati booters the lead just seven minutes past the kickoff but Maxius Musa notched an equalizer halfway the first half.

With only 15 minutes left and the game locked at 1-1, Filipino-American midfielder Tanton launched a long shot that sailed past the their foe’s goalkeeper.

Kaya hanged on to the narrow lead until the final whistle.