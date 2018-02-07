Kaya Futbol Club moves base to Iloilo

Kaya Futbol Club declared that Iloilo would be its new home after its officials signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Iloilo government on Tuesday.

“It’s official! Iloilo is #KayaFC’s new home!” the club announced in an Instagram post.

Team owner Santi Araneta, general manager Paul Tolentino and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Sr. signed the agreement.

Kaya founder Christopher Hagedorn, co-owner Raffy Herrera, former Philippine Azkals captain Aly Borromeo and the club’s Ilonggo players Joven Bedic and Shirmar Felongco were also present during the signing of the MOA.

Now known as Kaya FC-Iloilo, the club will have the 10,000-seater Iloilo Sports Complex as its home stadium.

Kaya is expected to build a larger fanbase compared to what it used to have in Makati considering the Ilonggos’ fondness of football.

The Lions finished fourth in the inaugural season of the Philippines Football League after falling short against Ceres Negros FC and the now-defunct FC Meralco Manila in the finals series.