Kaya, Global Cebu collide in PFL Wed

Kaya FC-Makati and Global Cebu FC try to break their second place in a clash of heavyweights in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Both teams carry four points going into the first weekday tussle featuring two former United Football League champions, but Kaya enjoys a one-goal difference over Global.

The Makati-based booters are coming off their maiden win in two home games after beating Davao Aguilas FC, 2-0, in a battle of ten-man squads on Saturday at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Kaya fended Aguilas’ attacks in the game that saw Ghanaian forward Jordan Mintah and midfielder Adam Reed drill in the two goals all in the first half to collect the three points.

Global, on the other hand, settled for a 1-1 draw with Stallion Laguna FC on Sunday at the Biñan Football Stadium.

The visiting side almost won the match when Shu Sasaki found the back of the net in the 84th minute, but Matthew Nierras saved the day for the home team as he scored two minutes into added time.