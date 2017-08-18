Kaya, Global clash for second spot

Kaya FC-Makati and Global Cebu FC duke it out for the second spot as both clubs try to get back on the winning track in the Philippines Football League (PFL) today at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Both having 28 points, Kaya Makati and Global Cebu tangle in the lone fixture at 7 p.m. for the right to sit behind leading FC Meralco Manila.

Kaya seeks to tighten its grip of the No. 2 position, which it currently holds with a slim one-goal advantage in goal difference over Global.

But the Makati-based booters are struggling to find their groove this month after they dropped two of their three home games and settled for a draw in the other one.

In their last outing, Noel Marcaida’s men fought their way back from one goal down at halftime and forced a 2-2 stalemate on JPV Marikina FC at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Global, on the other hand, aims to reclaim its winning form in its return to its home turf and in front of its rowdy fans after playing three matches on the road.

Following their quarterfinals victory against Cambodian club Boeung KetFC in the 20th RHB Singapore Cup, the Cebuanos suffered a humbling 2-5 defeat to JPV Marikina in the domestic tournament last Sunday.

With longtime goalkeepeer Patrick Deyto suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, the Visayan squad’s head coach Akbar Nawas was forced to tap captain Misagh Bahadoran in manning the goal, which brought terrible result.

This will be the third match between the two powerhouse teams in the league’s inaugural season.

The Cebuanos scored a 3-1 domination of the Makati booters in their first meeting before the ensuing encounter between the two resulted in a 2-2 standoff.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA