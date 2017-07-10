Kaya guns down shorthanded Aguilas

Kaya FC-Makati routed the ten-man Davao Aguilas FC, 5-1, to climb back to the upper half of the Philippines Football League (PFL) standings on Sunday at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

With the opposing side less by one player early in the second half, Kaya Makati scored four consecutive goals to notch its fifth win and up its tally to 17 points, enough to overtake Ceres Negros FC on No. 4.

“After they (Aguilas) went a man down, they started leaving a lot of space for us to operate. We exploited them every chance we could,” said Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida.

Davao Aguilas remained winless in nine games but stayed on No. 6 with four points.

The visiting side nailed the opener in the 20th minute as Jovin Bedic clinically tapped in a cross by Robert Lopez Mendy.

Milos Krstic headed the ball to an unmarked Nikola Grubjesic, who fired from close range to equalize for the home team shortly after the restart.

However, Davao lost Jason Cordova in the 57th as the captain was given a straight red card following a rash tackle on Marwin Angeles.

A minute after Cordova’s ejection, Alfreid Osei brought the Makati booters ahead again with a diving header off a free kick before Bedic completed a brace and Eric Giganto notched his first goal of the season.

Kenshiro Daniels sealed their win in the added time as the substitute midfielder drove home a free kick.

Meanwhile, Global Cebu FC sneaked into the second spot after whipping Stallion Laguna FC, 3-0, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Misagh Bahadoran struck a brace and Shu Sasaki scored a late goal as Global Cebu surpassed JPV Marikina FC with its second home victory and sixth overall in ten outings.

Stallion Laguna suffered its seventh loss as it stayed on the hunt for its breakthrough win.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA