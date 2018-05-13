Kaya hands Ceres first defeat

Kaya FC-Ilolilo dealt Ceres Negros FC its first loss, 2-0, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Saturday night at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The Lions struck twice in the first half and though undermanned survived the second half, blemishing the Yellow Busmen’s erstwhile clean record.

With the stunner, Kaya Iloilo snapped a six-game losing skid against Ceres Negros dating back to last season.

“The heartbreak is over,” said Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida. “I said before the game—it would take a collective team effort—and we got exactly that.”

“We took advantage of them in the first half. Everyone worked so hard especially after we went down to ten men,” he added.

Kaya stretched its winning streak to three games as it surpassed Davao Aguilas FC at No. 2 with 13 points on a 4-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

Ceres, on the other hand, saw its five-game winning streak end though the defending champion remained atop the six-team table with 15 points.

Robert Lopez Mendy tapped in Jordan Mintah’s assist to push the visiting club ahead just 10 minutes past the kickoff.

The host got a chance to equalize as Takumi Uesato got fouled inside the box. Bienvenido Marañon took the ensuing penalty kick but goalkeeper Ace Villanueva denied him, preserving the Lions’ lead.

Kaya doubled the cushion shortly after the restart when Miguel Tanton executed a fine pass to Aflred Osei, who blasted through gloveman Louie Casas.

Camelo Tacusalme was sent off after incurring his second yellow card after a confrontation with Stephan Shrock in the 59th minute. The Negrenses increased the pressure on their foes but the shorthanded Ilonggos held their ground until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the league’s governing body Liga Futbol Inc. launched a logo design contest for the upcoming Copa Paulino Alcantara.

* * *

Erratum: Contrary to previous reports of forfeiture, the result of Kaya’s cancelled home debut against Global Cebu FC last May 2 is yet to be decided by the league.