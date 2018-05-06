Kaya mauls JPV Marikina

Jordan Mintah scored a hat-trick as Kaya FC-Iloilo beat JPV Marikina FC, 4-1, in the Philippines Football League 2018 on Saturday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

With the victory, Kaya has surpassed Davao Aguilas FC at No. 2 with 13 points on an improved 4-1-2 win-draw- loss record.

The Iloilo-based club got an automatic 3-0 win over Global Cebu via forfeiture. Global forfeited its match last Wednesday at the Iloilo Sports Complex due to its inability to travel to the said venue.

Kaya sent JPV crashing to its fourth straight defeat. The Marikeños remained stuck at No. 4 with six points built on two early wins.