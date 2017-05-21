Kaya nails first win vs Aguilas in battle of undermanned teams

Kaya FC-Makati successfully defended its home turf after downing Davao Aguilas FC, 2-0, in a match of ten-man squads to notch its first win in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday night at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Ghanaian striker Jordan Mintah and midfielder Adam Reed netted the first half goals as Kaya climbed to solo second with four points on a 1-1-0 win-draw-loss card.

Although Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida noted that his wards have to improve on their finishing, he was nonetheless elated with the win.

“Coming into this game, all we need is the three points. I think we were successful on that,” Marcaida said.

Mintah gave the home side an early lead after striking in the 14th minute while Reed converted a penalty kick in the 42nd after DAFC skipper Jason Cordova was sent off due to a dangerous tackle on Mintah inside the box.

Reed, however, was punished with a straight red card following a harsh challenge near the halfway mark early in the second half.

The Tagum City-based visitors missed a plenty of late chances as they remained winless in three games.

In the day’s other pairing, James Younghusband scored to lift FC Meralco Manila past JPV Marikina FC, 1-0, at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

The Azkals standout headed home a corner kick from his brother Phil in the 64th minute as the Sparks clinched their third straight victory in as many games to stay atop the table with nine points.

JPV Marikina dropped to 1-0-2 with three points in the middle of the leaderboard.

