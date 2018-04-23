Kaya routs Laguna in PFL

Kaya FC-Iloilo leaned on a fiery first half as it mauled Stallion Laguna FC, 4-1, and leaped to the third spot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

The Lions struck all their goals in the opening 45 minutes, ripping the Stallions in their faceoff this season.

More importantly, Kaya Iloilo jumped to No. 3 with seven points on a 2-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

“The players’ hard work decided the game as early as the first half,” said Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida, whose squad exacted revenge for its 1-3 loss to Stallion Laguna.

Kaya came through with a fitting exit in its former stadium as the storied club moves to its new home in Iloilo.

“Winning our game here is the perfect sendoff. Winning here in UMak means a lot to us, especially today. Going into this game we really wanted to get those three points so we could finish our time here in Makati on a high,” added Marcaida.

Indeed, the former Makati-based booters were eager to win their last game on their old home as Jovin Bedic opened up the scoring just four minutes into the game, tapping in Janrick Soriano’s deep cross.

Jordan Mintah converted off a rebound to double the upperhand and Jalsor Soriano went on a dazzling display of dribbling skills inside the box to shoot past goalkeeper Benito Rosalia.

Mintah hit his second goal in first half stoppage time, giving Kaya a comfortable 4-0 cushion at the break.

Carli Polli scored a consolation goal for the Stallions, who stayed stuck at No. 5 with six points on 2-0-3 slate.