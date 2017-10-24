Kaya seeks Final Series berth vs Davao

Kaya FC-Makati guns for one of the last three semifinals slots when it takes on the dangerous Davao Aguilas FC at 4 p.m. today in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

Holding 44 points anchored on 13 wins and five draws against seven losses, Kaya Makati is just one win away from entering the playoff picture, wherein capital rival FC Meralco Manila is already included.

Kaya turned back its United Football League nemesis Global Cebu FC, 2-0, at the University of Makati Football stadium last Saturday.

The League’s scorer Jordan Mintah and reliable substitute Eric Giganto scored the goals for the Noel Marcaida-mentored team in the opposing halves of their previous match.

The Makati booters, however, will have their hands full against the streaking Davao Aguilas, who are eager to stay in playoff contention.

Davao is coming off back-to-back triumphs at the expense of also-ran Ilocos United FC last week.

The Aguilas blanked the rookies from Vigan, 2-0, last October 15 at their home turf in Tagum City before pulling off a 4-2 victory behind Harrison Sawyer’s first hat-trick in the league last October 18 at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Marlon Maro’s men are still in the running for a semifinals berth, carrying 14 points built on two wins and eight draws against 10 defeats, and with eight games to play.

Meanwhile, powerhouse club Ceres Negros FC seeks to step closer to the Finals Series when it takes on Stallion Laguna FC anew.

The Yellow Busmen and the Stallions collide for the second straight time at 3 p.m. at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Ceres Negros is currently on No. 3 with 42 points on a 13-3-3 win-draw-loss record and is two victories away from securing a playoff spot.

Stallion Laguna, on the other hand, is currently No. 6 with 28 points on a 7-7-10 card and has to win all its remaining four games to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Bienvenido Marañon fired the lone goal as the Negrenses outplayed the Lagueneños, 1-0, in their most recent encounter last Saturday.