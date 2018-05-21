Kaya shoots down Aguilas for PFL lead

Kaya FC-Iloilo enjoyed a triumphant home debut at the expense of Davao Aguilas FC, 4-2, as it snatched the top spot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

Robert Lopez Mendy fired a hat trick and Jordan Mintah struck the opening goal for the Lions, who grabbed a maiden win in their new den and jumped atop the six-team standings.

Kaya Iloilo improved to 5-1-2 win-draw-loss for 16 points, surpassing inaugural champion Ceres Negros FC which has 15 markers.

Noel Marcaida and his men also stretched their streak to four victories. They followed up their 2-0 stunner over the erstwhile leading Yellow Busmen last week.

Davao Aguilas absorbed its third loss as it dropped to No. 3 with 14 points on four wins and two draws.

Kaya had a dream start on its new ground after Jovin Bedic executed a one-two play with Mintah, who found the back of the net with a sharp strike just 47 seconds past the kickoff.

Mendy made Aguilas goalkeeper Nicholas O’Donnell pay for his clearance mistake as he doubled the Lions’ lead entering the break.

James Younghusband headed home a corner kick to score Davao’s first goal in the 52nd minute but Mendy also came up with a header off a setpiece to restore a 3-1 upperhand six minutes later.

The Davaoeños threatened anew in the 70th when Takashi Odawara caught custodian Ace Villanueva off-guard with a close range shot.

Mendy completed his three-goal feat in the 73rd with another header from a Miguel Tanton free kick before the Ilonggos bucked the ejection of Shirmar Felongco with 10 minutes left in the regulation en route to their victorious home debut.