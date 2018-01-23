Kaya signs ex-JPV Marikina defender

In preparation for the next Philippines Football League (PFL) season, Kaya FC-Makati has signed national team standout and former JPV Mari­kina FC defender Camelo Tacusalme.

The club announced the transfer of the prized center back to the Lions’ den through an announcement posted Monday on its website.

“I’m so happy because I’ve wanted to be here for many years but there were forces stopping it. Now I’ve achieved it, I’m here,” said Tacusalme through the statement.

According to Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida, the club was already trying to acquire the services of the 28-year old booter prior to the previous season.

“Even before the 2017 season started, we were already asking [him to join us]. We wanted Camelo to be a part of Kaya,” said Marcaida. “He’s the type of player that can really help our defensive line in terms of speed, and balancing the defensive line along with Masa (Omura).”

Though he was disappointed with his inability to make a career move last year, Tacusalme made the most of his playing time for JPV Marikina. His stellar performance in the Voltes squad even earned him a call-up from Philippine Azkals head coach Thomas Dooley for a friendly match against China.

Besides his athleticism and deep understanding of the game, Tacusalme is also familiar with some of Kaya’s mainstays.

“Jovin (Bedic), Baking (Jalsor Soriano), Panhay (Jayson) and Janrick (Soriano)—they are the ones I played with back in my college days in Bacolod,” he said.

Tacusalme is expected to beef up the team’s firepower especially with the departure of Ghanaian defender Alfred Osei. The Talisay native, nonetheless, is up to the challenge.

“I’m going to do everything I can to lift up the name of Kaya. I’m going to give 100 percent in my performances here.”

Three other players were also tapped to bolster the line-up of the Makati-based squad. Under-23 national team midfielder Arnel Amita made his move to Kaya following his fruitful collegiate career while reserve team players Michael and Audie Menzi were promoted to the first squad.

The four new additions are expected to see action when Kaya tackles Malaysian club Sabah FC in a friendly game on Thursday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.