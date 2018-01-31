Kaya signs former Sparks

Kaya FC-Makati has signed former FC Meralco Manila players Ace Villanueva and Connor Tacagni while Global Cebu FC has acquired former Ilocos United FC forward Chima Uzoka as the two local powerhouse clubs brace for the 2018 football season.

Ending up without a team after Meralco Manila’s unexpected shutdown early this year, national team goalkeeper Villanueva and emerging striker Tacagni found their new home at the Lions’ den.

Villanueva is set to strengthen an already fortified post lineup led by veteran Ref Cuaresma along with young sensation Zach Banzon.

Tacagni, on the other hand, is expected to join hands with prolific Ghanaian striker Jordan Mintah and Senegalese forward Robert Lopez Mendy in Kaya Makati’s frontline.

The Filipino-English forward scored two goals for the now-defunct Sparks in the inaugural Philippines Football League (PFL) season, where they finished as the top seed.

Global Cebu, meanwhile, tapped the services of Uzoka, who became a free agent following Ilocos United’s withdrawal from the 2018 PFL season.

The 6-foot-3 Filipino-Nigerian shone for the Vigan-based club last year, notching five goals to emerge as the team’s top scorer.

Uzoka, a former National University star, comes as a big boost for the last season’s runner-up as the People’s Club returns to the Asian Football Confederation Cup in mid-February.

Davao Aguilas FC has also recently announced the transfer of Azkals Under-23 standout Joshua Grommen from defending domestic league champion Ceres Negros FC.