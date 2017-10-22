Kaya topples Global, nears semis spot in PFL

Kaya FC-Makati scored in opposite halves as it toppled Global Cebu FC, 2-0, to inch closer to sealing a Finals Series (semifinals) slot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Jordan Mintah struck in the first half while substitute Eric Giganto buried another in the second half as the second-running Lions nailed their 13th victory against five draws and seven losses.

With the result that gave them 44 points, Kaya Makati moved one win away from securing a playoff seat.

The Noel Marcaida-mentored squad also posted its breakthrough triumph over the men of Akbar Nawas in the inaugural season, having lost its first match before settling for stalemates in their two previous encounters.

“We’re very happy with the result. We were able to get maximum points against Global,” said Marcaida.

Global Cebu suffered its sixth loss though the Visayan club remained on the fourth spot with 37 points built on 10 wins and seven draws.

“I think if we put away the chances that we had in the first and second half it would’ve been a different game. But anyway, it’s as good as it gets on this kind of pitch. The pitch was difficult to play on,” said Global head coach Nawas.

League top scorer Jordan Mintah continued to flaunt his scoring prowess as the Ghanaian striker ran past two defenders then sent a low shot past goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, giving the home side the lead with only seven minutes into the game.

Global tried to knot the scoreline in the first half but Paolo Salenga’s long range attempt was foiled by goalkeeper Ref Cuaresma while Dominic Del Rosario’s screamer sailed just inches wide.

Chances came aplenty for Kaya after the restart with Mintah, Robert Lopez Mendy and Jovin Bedic spearheading the attack yet no one was able to convert for a commanding advantage.

Another effort by the visitors to equalize was fended off in the 70th minute as Cuaresma came up with another great save to deny Yu Hoshide’s shot from way out.

Kaya’s hardwork finally paid off four minutes later when Miguel Tanton triggered a counter-attack with a through ball to a streaking Giganto, who dribbled around Deyto before tapping the ball into the empty net.

Holding a comfortable lead, the Makati booters then leaned on their defense down the stretch to preserve the huge win.

Earlier at the Biñan Football Stadium, Ceres Negros FC nipped Stallion Laguna FC, 1-0, to solidify its grip of the third spot.

Bienvenido Marañon buried the lone goal as the Yellow Busmen raced to their 13th win against three draws and as many defeats for 42 points.

The Stallions missed the chance to overtake JPV Marikina FC on No. 5 as they still trailed behind in goal difference despite having the same tally on the table.

Meanwhile, FC Meralco Manila clinched a spot in the Finals Series as it notched a 3-0 win via forfeiture against bottom team Ilocos United FC on Friday.

The leading Sparks were able to grab the maximum points, which secured for them a semifinal berth with 48 markers, after the league sanctioned Ilocos United for non-compliance of the franchise agreement.

The rookie club from Vigan announced on a Facebook post that it will issue a formal statement today regarding the forfeiture.