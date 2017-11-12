KCC, NCCA holds Asean-Korea graffiti art project

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) and the Asean-Korea Cultural Exchange Year, Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines together with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and in partnership with Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. (BAFI) are organizing the “Beyond Borders: The Graffiti Art Project.”

KCC, NCCA and BAFI commissioned artists from the Asean-Korea countries to paint a mural in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City—one of the Philippines art-infused cities. It aims to celebrate friendship of Asean and Korea through the collaborative work and interactions of visual artists from the Asean -Korea countries.

The Graffiti Art Project is being led by its Project Director Park Young Gyun from Korea.

According to KCC Director Lee Jincheol the project aims to represent a community effort by the Asean-Korea countries and to utilize cultural symbols as a way of creating an impact internally and externally to the public.

“Through this mural, artists from the different Asean -Korea countries could share their cultural traditions and art to wider audience. It is also a good opportunity to showcase Asean and Korea’s stronger good ties,” said Lee.

The 35 x 27.5 meter mural is located at the corner of 26th Street and 5th Ave. in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Philippines.