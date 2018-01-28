KCC to showcase traditional Korean liquors in exhibit

Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) will host a special exhibition for Korean traditional liquor “Korean Sool” starting February 8 to present the rich history and diversity of authentic Korean traditional drinks. This exhibition will feature the history of Korean liquor—its ingredients, brewing process, variety of traditional drinks, Korean drinking etiquettes, and Korean drink table setting.

Jisung Chun, Korean rice liquor sommelier and founder of Soy and Rice, curated the ‘Korean Sool” exhibition. Through this exhibit, Chun aims to share the Korean food and drinking culture and introduce Korean rice liquor beyond the popular green-bottled soju and makgeolli.

“There are more than 2,000 kinds of Korean traditional drinks in Korea. Each drink has its unique story and flavor. Through the Korean Sool exhibition, I hope to spread the charm of Korean drinks and start the ‘Korean sool wave’ in the Philippines,” says Jisung Chun organizer of the exhibition.

Korean drinking culture has a long history. It has its own historical documents on drinking etiquette and rules, and variety of drinks that matches the rich culture of Korea. The opening ceremony of the exhibition will host Korean snack (hangwa) making workshop, Korean traditional drink tasting session, makgeolli making workshop and other programs to provide best experience of the culture.

“Filipinos are showing great interest in Korean drinking culture. This Korean Sool exhibition is a great chance to learn about authentic Korean traditional drinks, and build more understanding on Korean food and drinking culture,” says Lee Jincheol, Director of KCC.

Korean Sool exhibition is open to the public for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the KCC Exhibition Hall starting February 8.