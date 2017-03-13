Keep graduation rites simple, schools told

THE Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday reminded all public elementary and high schools nationwide to keep their graduation or completion rites simple.

“Graduation rites should be simple but meaningful [to]encourage civil rights, a sense of community and personal responsibility,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

“While these rites mark a milestone in the life of the learners, these should be conducted without excessive spending, extravagant attire or extraordinary venue,” the DepEd chief added.

For this school year, the Education department required holding of year-end school rites:· graduation ceremony for Grade 6 learners who completed elementary education (graduates are each entitled to a certificate); moving up or completion for Grade 10 learners who completed Junior High School (Junior High school certificate); and graduation ceremony for Grade 12 learners from schools with DepEd-approved K-to-12 transition plan, or from schools with permit to operate Senior High School 2014, or from International schools with K-to-12 program (high school diploma).

The closing ceremonies, or Moving Up, should be simple involving only the learners, the parents and the school, according to the department.

It said non-academic projects such as field trips, film presentations, junior-senior promenades and other school events should not be imposed as requirements for graduation or completion.

Anchored on this year’s graduation theme, “Sabay-sabay na Hakbang Tungo sa Maunlad na Kinabukasan,” the DepEd pointed out the importance of collaborative efforts of stakeholders and learners in achieving the shared vision of quality, accessible, relevant and liberating basic education for all.

“[The theme] emphasizes the significance of unity in forging a better and progressive future for the Filipino youth,” Briones said.

The graduation rites should be held on or before April 7, 2017, the department said.

For school divisions with an extended school year, however, the schools should be guided by their revised school calendar.

The DepEd also reminded all public schools that expenses for graduation activities should be charged to the school maintenance and operating expenses or MOOE under their 2017 budget.

Briones said no DepEd personnel should be allowed to collect any graduation fes or any kind of contribution.

Parents and Teachers Associations, however, may give donations in cash or in kind. Moreover, contribution for the school yearbook will be on voluntary basis only. NEIL A. ALCOBER