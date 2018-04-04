Keep Kuwait deployment ban – VACC

ANTI-crime advocates on Tuesday urged the government to keep the ban on the deployment of workers to Kuwait, and demanded “real justice” for murdered domestic worker Joanna Demafelis.

Cory Quirino, president of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), said the group lauded a Kuwaiti court’s decision to sentence suspects Nader Essam Assaf and his wife Mouna Hassoun to death, but pointed out that justice had yet to be attained.

Assaf and Hassoun were tried in absentia and sentenced to death on Sunday by a Kuwaiti court for killing Demafelis, a 29-year-old domestic worker.

The two were nabbed separately in February. Assaf is in Lebanese custody, while Hassoun is detained in Syria.

Demafelis’ body was found stuffed in a freezer in February 2018, inside an abandoned apartment in Kuwait, more than a year after she was reported missing.

“We fear that this case might be bogged down by bureaucratic delays, even as we laud the Kuwaiti government for its ‘sentence in absentia’ on the couple,” said the television celebrity, the newly elected VACC president.

The VACC also urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to work on the immediate resolution of the Demafelis case.

The DFA on Monday said officials of the Philippine embassy in Beirut would meet with Lebanese authorities handling the case of Assaf to see how they would proceed with the case.

It said it was ready to provide lawyers to assist in the case should Lebanese authorities decide to hold trials in Beirut.

Also on Monday, Labor Undersecretary Jacinto Paras said the Philippine government would continue to pressure Kuwait to extradite or find other ways to get hold of the suspects.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian viewed the Kuwaiti government’s push to impose the ultimate penalty against the Demafelis killers as an encouraging sign that Kuwait was ready to take the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) seriously.

“The sentencing along with the signing of the bilateral OFW protection agreement currently in the works, will go a long way toward rebuilding the strong labor ties between our countries,” Gatchalian, a member of Senate labor committee, said.

The senator said the agreement would help the Philippine and Kuwaiti governments work together and implement long-lasting reforms that would uphold and defend the fundamental rights of OFWs in Kuwait and the rest of the Middle East.

An estimated 252,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait and depend on remittances to help their families back home.

Rights groups have voiced alarm over the plight of workers in the Gulf and other Arab countries, where migrant labor is regulated under a system known as “kafala.”

The kafala, or sponsorship, system ties migrant workers’ visas to their employers, prohibiting workers from leaving the country or changing jobs without prior consent.

WITH AFP