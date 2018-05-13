KEEP MAY 14 POLLS PEACEFUL – QC MAYOR

\SPEAKING during the inauguration of the four-story Ismael Mathay Sr. High School in Barangay Sangandaan, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista urged the candidates from the city’s 142 barangays to commit to peaceful and orderly elections on May 14. “Set aside politics and bickering. “Lets unite for a peaceful election,” he said. Responding to the Mayor’s call, incumbent Sangandaan barangay chairman Rolando Quitorio and first kagawad Marivic Hefti joined hands as a gesture of their commitment for the orderly conduct of the elections. Earlier, barangay and SK candidates signed a peace covenant at QC Hall. Signatories to the covenant also included representatives from the QC Police District, Commission on Elections, Parish Pastoral Councilor for Responsible Voting, National Citizens Movement for Free Elections and the Department of Education-Quezon City.