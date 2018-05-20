Keeper of a beautiful legacy

While most people start their careers at the bottom of the ladder and work their way up in a company through the years, there are a fortunate few who land prime positions quickly and by right in successful family-owned businesses.

Beyond the surface, however, these fortunate few are actually unfortunate too upon closer look because they are just as quickly judged as privileged. As the “owner’s offspring,” they actually carry the heavy burden of having to prove themselves not only to their family but every single employee on the roster, not to mention business associates they also have to impress.

No one knows this better than Joseph Alexander Feliciano—current Chief Operating Officer (COO) of premium skin and body wellness center, Bioessence—who, despite working in various capacities for his mother, renowned dermatologist and skin care specialist Emma Beleno-Guerrero, since he was little still feels he is easily regarded by new acquaintances as a different kind of COO.

“That is ‘Child of Owner’,” he good-naturedly laughed at this one-on-one interview with The Sunday Times Magazine. Feliciano had just finished giving his speech at Bioessence’s branch reopening at SM Megamall and excused himself from their guests.

As he shared his story, it became clear that this 25-year-old executive does not only deserve to be COO because it is his birth right, but because of competence, hard work and a passion to preserve his mother’s legacy.

Starting young

Feliciano graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Ateneo de Manila University in 2011, but had committed himself to ensuring the longevity of Bioessence long before choosing the perfect degree for his post.

“My mom always tells this story how in my interview for high school admission, they asked about my future plans and what I’d like to become. She said she will never forget that I answered, ‘I want to continue what my mom has started and eventually build a business of my own’,” the dutiful son recalled.

“You see, ever since I was young, my sister Joanna—who’s now the company’s senior vice president for Human Resource—and I would really get involved with Bioessence. In the summer time, my mom would require us to go to the office to do simple things like stapling or shredding papers, counting inventory. Eventually, our tasks became more complex, but the bottom line is that Mom always took us along with her to work so that while growing up, we would be exposed to the business and prepared to take over the company one day.”

Feliciano was quick to say, however, that their mother never pressured them to be involved in Bioessence.

“She is a very open person and lets us do what we want even if she made sure to show us the ropes to what she built. I guess you can say she’s lucky that even when were young, we already wanted to help her out before venturing on our own.”

Step by step

Contrary to what others may think, Feliciano did not assume the post of COO as soon as he got his diploma.

Realistically, his mother appointed him Materials Management Manager to give him a holistic appreciation of the business. He was 19 years old then and promoted only a year later, despite ownership, as Marketing Director.

By 2014, he had an experience-based grasp of the company and was named Vice President for Materials Management and Marketing, before his final promotion to COO. Concurrently, he is also stockholder in six other affiliate companies of Bioessence.

Even as his rise in the family business was taken one step at a time, Feliciano still went through the same challenges that every other “owner’s child” faces when they take their place in the company. There was friction with established employees, doubters among suppliers and clients, and looks that implied he hadn’t earned the right to be boss just yet.

To get through such situations that can potentially destroy one’s confidence, he simply treated everyone with respect.

“When you do that, you earn their respect,” Felicano declared, adding how he also made sure to keep learning everything possible about their business.

“There were expectations and I had to deliver so you can imagine the pressure. But I decided to use that pressure to push myself, keep learning even on the job from books and constant research.”

He admitted, “We do have a lot more experienced people. But what I did was to value their input and give them the respect they deserve [precisely]because of their experience.”

Feliciano believes it works well to consider their viewpoints as he brings new and fresh ideas to the table to come up with the best decisions for the company.

“Thankfully, things have been going well,” he humbly acknowledged.

Generation next

As a next generation executive, Felicano, together with his sister, successfully standardized and modernized the work flow of their mother’s company, which spans 34 clinics nationwide.

“We’re now running on cloud systems so the data of our clients in any of our locations is easily accessible,” he began. “We also focused on branding so you will notice that we have standardized our collaterals and ads from a year or two ago, besides enhancing our logo.

“We also constantly find ways to make our brand relevant to a wider market that now includes our generation because we know exactly what they want.

“We’re really obsessing with customer service too and quality of treatment because that’s our core, so today, we make sure that a client’s experience in one clinic is consistent in all our other branches.”

But even as it seems Feliciano has everything under control on his seventh official year at Bioessence, he openly says he still has his mother’s number on speed dial since no one else knows the company better than she does.

“In the last few years, little by little, my mom has gotten to rest. But I don’t think she will ever retire,” he chuckled.

“Even if we’re handling day-to-day operations right now, my mom is still always there so whenever we encounter something we can’t handle by ourselves, we reach out to her because she has experienced everything in the business.

“Sometimes, she’ll have a completely different decision so we compromise. Other times, she won’t agree with the way we do things, but then she knows that at the end of the day, she knows we’re all working toward one goal—to make the business succeed even more, so she gives us her trust as well.

Of all his mother’s advice, Feliciano makes sure to keep these two at the top of his list all the time: “To take care of the people specially the good ones, and to always learn from our mistakes.”

Beyond Bioessence

Beyond working for the family business, Feliciano is happy that he has also been able to fulfill his second goal in high school to build a business of his own at the same time.

And so, besides fulfilling his duties as COO, he partnered with a few friends to set up a bar in Katipunan Avenue called Walrus; and along with his sister Joanna (who also owns tea shop called Top Tea) a food cart business named Golden Lumpia and distribution company My Spa House for beauty products.

“We work at Bioessence everyday, but thankfully, my sister and I still have time to see to our other businesses,” Felicano explained.

Asked how a typical day goes, he replied, “Normally, I wake up and work out when I can because I feel it helps me function better through the rest of the day, which in turn is full of meetings. I meet with the marketing department, operations, suppliers… I rarely get to see my own office because I’m always just in the conference room,” he laughed.

“There’s no definite routine for my position because whatever comes up—and there’s always something—we have to know what’s happening and address it.

“Then, on our free days, we also go around and visit the clinics,” he added.

Busy as he is, Feliciano assured The Sunday Times Magazine he still has a balanced life with weekends usually spent relaxing during the day and going out at night with friends.

“I think we really need that balance of work and play,” he noted.

Looking further into the future, Feliciano also demonstrated that despite his achievements and the continued growth of the family business, he is not about to rest easy and be complacent.

“I’m really just starting out and I still want to do more,” he declared. “My sister and I would like to put up a hotel but that’s way into the future. I also have some tech projects like apps and Internet business projects… I’m far from being a success, and I’ve got so much time to explore and discover other things I can do, part of which is to help better the lives of other people.

“Like my mom taught us, we should always see how building businesses isn’t just about the monetary gains but helping people through employment, helping them grow so they can eventually build their own businesses and help more people.”

Right now, Feliciano shared that Bioessence as a company makes sure to give to charity regularly, among them a children’s home called Gentle Hands.

“We actually search for charities that are not too well known so we—not just our family but also our employees—get to experience the joy of helping others,” he shared.

Well rounded indeed, The Sunday Times Magazine finally asked Feliciano to give young professionals like him advice on how to effectively pursue their goals as he has done so far.

“My advice would be to be serious about what it is you’ve decided to do,” he immediately replied. “Because a lot of people—my friends included—would always talk about their dreams but never really seriously act them. Words are one thing but they’re nothing without action.

“And keep learning—learn from a mentor, from books, from the Internet—and go for it. Everything we need is right in front of us so maximize all these resources and just do it.”