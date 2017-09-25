Keeping baby’s clothes germ-free

Moms do their best to protect their babies in any way they can. From the food they give, to the bathroom products they use, moms are always conscious of what to buy, not minding to spend a premium just to keep them safe.

Often times, the same stringent standard is not followed with the way moms keep their babies’ clothes clean. What most mothers do not know is that their trusted washing machines may not be doing a good job of keeping baby clothes free from irritants and germs.

Experts from Beko, one of the largest home appliance brands in Europe, noted that standard wash and dry cycles that most moms follow may not remove all the common irritants found on baby’s clothes. Dust mites, allergens like pollen, and even microbes like bacteria and fungus, may still be found even on freshly washed clothes.

“As parents, we often think that separating our baby’s clothes during laundry time, as well as washing it in warm water is enough to ensure that they are free from irritants, microbes and allergens. What we don’t know is that some of these microbes may still survive the washing cycle given the unhygienic cleaning capacity of your washer,” said Dyeun Zapanta, sales and marketing head of Beko Philippines.

With this, the brand specially developed the “BabyProtect+” program in its line of washers.

This innovation provides maximum hygienic cleansing results as it enables custom drum movements and additional rinse and spin cycles. These features carry away even the tiniest particles that stick to the little one’s clothes without damaging them.

BabyProtect+ program also enables a sensitive temperature control, which makes it more capable of killing all the germs at any temperature from 20-degree Celsius to 90-degree Celsius. This feature assures all clothes are 99.9 percent hygienic as tested by Allergy UK.