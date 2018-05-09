Kelly Clarkson to host ‘Billboard Music Awards’

Multi-platinum music superstar, Billboard chart topper and current “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson will host the three-hour live telecast of the “2018 Billboard Music Awards,” set to air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in the Philippines on May 21 at 8 a.m. via cable channel Blue Ant Entertainment.

The show will feature this year’s hottest musical acts, biggest performances, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy pop culture moments.

The announcement of Clarkson’s hosting was made by Paul Telegdy, president of NCB Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group.

“Kelly Clarkson has long been a Billboard chart phenomenon and has a first-hand understanding of what matters most in music today,” Telegdy said. “Her enthusiasm for all genres of music and her innate sense of humor will make for a truly memorable night.”

“To prepare me for hosting the ‘Billboard Music Awards,’ I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson said in response. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles worldwide. She has placed 10 singles in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and a CMA Award.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter released her highly anticipated new album “Meaning of Life,” the first for Atlantic Records, on October 27, 2017. “Meaning of Life,” featuring the emotionally charged new single, “I Don’t Think About You,” is the album Clarkson was destined to make with Atlantic, a collection of smart and sensual soul-inspired pop that immediately belongs among the legendary label’s classic canon. For her eighth studio album—and follow-up to 2015’s chart-topping “Piece By Piece”—Clarkson united a stellar team of top songwriters and producers to collaborate, among them past collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin and Grammy Award-winning Producer of the Year Greg Kurstin, as well as first-time collaborators Mick Schultz, the Monarch and Nick Ruth, among others.

Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, marking her third No. 1 debut. “Piece by Piece” garnered two 2016 Grammy nominations (Pop Vocal Album and Pop Solo Performance for her hit single “Heartbeat Song”).

Clarkson’s 2011 release, “Stronger,” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, and produced the smash singles “Mr. Know It All” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” which marked her ninth and 10th Top 10 hits. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks (three weeks total), marking her third #1 on the Hot 100 chart. In 2013, she released her first holiday album, “Wrapped in Red,” which debuted at #3, was the biggest holiday album debut for a female artist since 2010 and is certified platinum.

Clarkson is also a New York Times best-selling author, having recently released her secondchildren’s picture book, “River Rose and the Magical Christmas”. This is the follow-up to “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby,” which debuted at No. 7 on The New York Times bestsellers list for children’s picture books.