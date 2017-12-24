Ken Chan, Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto light up Greenhill’s Christmas

The Christmas lighting ceremony is a much-awaited annual tradition at the Promenade and Theater Mall, which is always enlivened by the presence of stars and entertainment personalities.

The tradition began in 2008, the 20thyear of the Music Museum, when German “Kuya Germs” Moreno invited the likes of Gloria Romero to join him in providing Christmas cheer and dazzle at the ceremony. Through the years, young stars like Bea Binene, Jake Vargas and Hero Angeles joined Moreno in spreading Christmas cheer to shoppers and mall goers at the Promenade.

This year, the stars of one of 2017’s most popular television shows “Meant To Be,” Ken Chan, Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza led the ceremony. Assisting them were Mac Manicad and Moreno’s nephew John Nite who is tireless in seeing through the traditions his showbiz icon of an uncle had established in his lifetime.

And just as Moreno did year in and year out, the trio of young actors lit up Greenhills’ Christmas as brightly as their stars in show business.