Kenji Fujimori expelled from sister’s party

LIMA: Kenji Fujimori, the youngest son of recently pardoned ex-president Alberto Fujimori, said on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) that he was thrown out of his opposition party for clashing with its leader, his sister Keiko. “It was unanimously decided that congressman Kenji Fujimori would be expelled from Fuerza Popular (Popular Force),” he said on Twitter. The populist-conservative FP began proceedings in December against Kenji Fujimori for having criticized his sister’s position on President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Fujimori refused to support the president’s impeachment, which was debated December 21. The FP has the largest group in the legislature. But votes by Kenji and eight other lawmakers stopped Kuczynski, who the FP accuses of lying about matters related to the Brazilian multinational Odebrecht, from being removed from office. Kuczynski had pledged not to pardon Alberto Fujimori. But he did so just days after Kenji Fujimori’s vote in his favor, sparking speculation the pardon was a political quid pro quo. Kuczynski—who defeated Keiko for the presidency in 2016—said he had pardoned the ex-president for humanitarian reasons.

AFP