Kennon Road closed

The Department of Public Works and Highways-Cordillera Administrative Region (DPWH- CAR) said that Kennon Road was closed to vehicular traffic starting at 8 p.m. on Friday because the downpour triggered by Tropical Storm Jolina may cause landslides or rockslides.

Motorists going to and from Baguio City are advised to take Marcos Highway or Naguilian Road.

Meanwhile, all national roads and bridges in Northern Luzon are passable to all types of vehicles based on the 5 p.m. situational report of DPWH Region 1.

William Depasupil