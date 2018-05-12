Kenya burst dam toll reaches 44

NAKURU, KENYA: The search for survivors after a dam burst its banks in central Kenya resumed on Friday with 44 confirmed dead and a further 40 still missing, the region’s governor said. Weeks of heavy rains have caused flooding and mudslides across the country that have left 175 dead. On Wednesday evening, the earthen wall of a privately owned irrigation dam in Solai, about 40 kilometers north of Nakuru town in Kenya’s Rift Valley, breached and inundated nearby settlements. Nakuru county governor Lee Kinyanjui said 44 bodies had been recovered so far and warned that at least one other local dam “will have to be discharged to avoid disaster.” Dozens more were taken to hospital with injuries. The search and rescue operation, involving emergency services as well as volunteers digging through the mud by hand, was disrupted by further heavy rainfall on Thursday, resuming on Friday morning.

AFP