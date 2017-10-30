Kerr captures 20th LPGA golf title with one-stroke victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Cristie Kerr captured a 20th career LPGA title at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia Sunday after a sensational 35-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole earned her a one-stroke victory over Feng Shanshan, Danielle Kang and Jacqui Concolino.

A slight rain delay at TPC Kuala Lumpur only intensified the action afterwards and play was heading into a four-way playoff until the seasoned American rolled in the massive putt.

Kerr broke into a huge grin and pointed to the sky immediately after securing the landmark achievement for a prize purse of $270,000.

“That’s probably the longest putt I’ve ever made to win a golf tournament. I was so determined all day,” she said.

“Things were just not going my way. When I hit good shots, I’d get in some bad spots. You know, that’s just the way it goes sometimes in golf, but I stuck it out.”

Her success ended a strong challenge from defending champion Feng, who came into contention with two birdies in her final three holes.

The two-time Chinese champion was undeterred despite coming up short and vowed to return.

“In the last three holes, I made two birdies, and on the last hole, Cristie held that putt. You know, I was just trying to make that putt but, well, I mean, I didn’t make it,” she said.

“But I think second is still not a bad finish here, and I’m still keeping my record pretty good here in Malaysia. So it goes 2-1-2-1-2; I’ll come back next year and see if I can keep it up.”

Kang burst into late contention after she fired an eagle and followed up with three birdies on the back nine for a five-under-par 66.

Concolino also finished tied-second with a 67 to cap a sturdy performance throughout the four days.

AFP