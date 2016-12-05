Kerwin drug supplier surrenders

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Ronald De la Rosa on Monday disclosed that the drug supplier of drug kingpin Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr. has surrendered to them.

At the resumption of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing on the death of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Ralando Espinosa Sr., Dela Rosa told senators that Lovely Adam Impal, the alleged drug supplier of Kerwin, turned herself in to authorities.

Impal’s name was mentioned by Kerwin during a previous hearing.

Espinosa claimed that Impal was introduced to him by another drug-lord, Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, at the Bagong Buhay Rehabilitation Center in Cebu City.

Impal, he said, operates in Mindanao particularly in Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Bukidnon. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA