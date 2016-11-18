Kerwin Espinosa apologizes to Pres. Duterte, asks for ‘second chance’

MANILA: Suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa on Friday apologized to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte for engaging in illegal drugs, sought forgiveness and a chance to reform.

Speaking in Filipino, Espinosa, who was presented to mediamen at Camp Crame, said his only request to the president is to give him a chance to start anew with his life.

Espinosa also vowed to divulge his knowledge about the illegal drugs trade.

“Itong situwasyon ko ngayon na wala na ang Papa ko, maaasahan niya na lahat ng involved sa drug trade na nalalaman ko lalabas sila lahat…yung mga pangalan nila,”Espinosa told mediamen.

Kerwin’s father, former Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., was slain early this month inside his cell at a prison in Baybay town, also in Leyte while a search warrant was being served.

However, the younger Espinosa did not comment on whether he personally know former Department of Justice Secretary and now Senator Leila De Lima. PNA

PNA/CC