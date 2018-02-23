Kerwin Espinosa appears in court sans lawyer, raises concerns over security

ALLEGED drug lord Kerwin Espinosa appeared before a local court hearing his drug case on Friday without counsel and amid concerns raised over his security following the ambush-slay of his lawyer on Monday.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) presented Espinosa before Judge Silvino Pampilo of Branch 26 of the Manila Regional trial Court (RTC) who rejected his handwritten note in lieu of his presence.

Pampilo also gave Espinosa three to five days to find a lawyer.

One of Espinosa’s lawyers, John Jonah Ungab, was killed after an ambush in Ronda, Cebu where he was also vice mayor.

Ungab died from wounds he sustained from his unknown assailants who were on board an unlicensed motorcycle.

He was the second lawyer for the Espinosas who was killed after Rogelio Bato on August 2016.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) asked the NBI to act on the murder of Ungab.

“The IBP wants the NBI to conduct a thorough investigation to immediately identify the culprit of the crime,” NBI Director Dante Gierran said on Friday.

Kerwin Espinosa is the son of the late mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. of Albuera town in Leyte.

President Rodrigo Duterte named father and son as among the personalities on his drug list.

The older Espinosa was shot dead while in detention on November 5, 2016. RAADEE S. SAUSA