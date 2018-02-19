Kerwin Espinosa lawyer dies after ambush in Cebu

THE lawyer of self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa died after an ambush in Cebu on Monday, police said.

John Jonah Ungab, who is also vice mayor of Ronda, Cebu, was rushed to the Chong Hua Hospital where he passed away at about 2 p.m from wounds he sustained in the attack by unknown assailants on board a motorcycle without a license plate. His wife, Pearl, who was with him, survived.

“Patay daw po,” Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesman for the Central Visayas Police Regional Office said in a text to reporters.

According to a spot report, Ungab and his wife attended a promulgation hearing for one of his clients at the Quimonda Building-Cebu City Hall of Justice.

Ungab is the second lawyer of the Espinosas who was killed after Rogelio Bato on August 2016.

Bato, lawyer of slain mayor Rolando Espinosa, died in an ambush in Tacloban City.

Kerwin Espinosa was arrested by authorities on October 2016 in Abu Dhabi for his alleged links to drug activities.

The young Espinosa’s father, Rolando, was killed in a drug raid in his jail cell on Nov. 5, 2016.

Espinosa father and son are part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of alleged drug personalities. ROY NARRA