Kerwin Espinosa pleads not guilty

Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte, on Friday morning entered a not guilty plea in connection with drug charges against him.

Advertisements

Espinosa, son of slain Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa, maintained his innocence of the charges filed against him before Judge Silvino Pampilo Jr. of the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 26.

He was charged with violating Section 5 Article 2 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165) after a police raid in his residence in Binolho village in Albuera on July 28, 2016, yielded illegal drugs and assorted firearms.

Kerwin is also facing separate cases for illegal possession of explosives and firearms before Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali of the Manila RTC Branch 20.

He left the country after the President tagged him and his family as big-time drug lords in Eastern Visayas.

Kerwin returned to the country on November 18 after he was arrested in Abu Dhabi.

The court earlier dismissed the cases for possession of dangerous drugs, illegal drug trading and illegal possession of firearms and explosives against him and his father.

The elder Espinosa was killed during a bloody police operation at a Leyte jail on November 5 last year.

The cases against the younger Espinosa were first handled by Judge Carlos Arguelles of the Baybay City RTC Branch 14.

The Supreme Court, however, allowed the cases to be transferred to Manila for security reasons.