Kerwin Espinosa’s trusted man killed in Ormoc operation

The “right-hand man” of self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was killed after her reportedly resisted arrest while being served with arrest warrant for murder on Saturday night in Ormoc City, Leyte. Chief Insp. Maria Bella Rentuaya, spokesman for the Eastern Visayas Police Regional Office, said an arrest warrant was being served at about 10 p.m. on Friday against Max Miro who resisted arrest and fired at the police operatives triggering a firefight. Miro was declared dead on arrival at Ospa-Farmers Medical Center in Ormoc City. Recovered from Miro’s house were one caliber .45 pistol loaded with ammunition and several other empty shells and fired cartridge case for various gun caliber. Rentuaya said Miro is known to be the trusted man of Espinosa, whose lawyer – Jonnah John Ungab – was killed in an ambush in Cebu City after attending a court hearing with Kerwin last month. Dempsey Reyes

AWOL policeman killed in Cebu

An unidentified assailant shot dead a policeman who went absent without official leave (AWOL) along Zodiac Drive in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City before dawn on Sunday. Senior Police Officer 1 Ben Serohijos, 44, of Dauis, Bohol died on the spot from gunshot wounds in the body. Police recovered Serohijos’ identification cards, a Philippine National Police (PNP) badge, one small pack of shabu and aluminum foil. Serohijos was formerly assigned in Luay Police Station in Bohol and was on AWOL status. He was reassigned to the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao but he did not report there. Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office director, said Serohijos worked as security supervisor of Assault Security Agency in Cebu. Police recovered three empty shells of caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene.