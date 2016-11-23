Kerwin tags Loot, other police officers as drug protectors

Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa named a number of police officers who allegedly received pay-offs from him including former police general and now Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot.

In his testimony during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs Wednesday, Espinosa claimed Loot received P120,000 every month since 2011, when he was the deputy director of the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO8).

Loot was one of the five active and retired police generals named by President Rodrigo Duterte as among those linked to the illegal drug trade.

According to Espinosa, Chief Inspector Leo Laraga contacted him sometime in 2011 and informed him that he needs to give “protection money” or “SOP” to Loot.

Laraga allegedly demanded P120,000 per month — P100,000 for Loot and P20,000 for him.

Espinosa claimed that Supt. Santi Noel Matira also received monthly “SOP” from him.

Laraga and Matira were members of the CIDG 8 team that killed Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. inside his detention cell in Leyte.

JA/CC