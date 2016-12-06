Kerwin’s drug supplier surrenders

The woman who supplied illegal drugs to Kerwin Espinosa has surrendered to authorities.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa said Lovely Impal, has turned herself in.

Espinosa earlier told senators that Impal was one of his suppliers of drugs. According to him, Impal was introduced to him by another drug lord, Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, while he was detained at the Bagong Buhay

Rehabilitation Center in Cebu City. Diaz was killed in a police operation in Las Piñas City in June this year.

Impal, he added operates in Mindanao, particularly in Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Bukidnon.

“Nag-surrender sya sa akin [she surrendered to me],” Dela Rosa told reporters in a news briefing on Monday. “Right now she’s undergoing investigation at the PNP-AIDG [Anti-Illegal Drugs Group].”

Espinosa had claimed that Impal also supplies drugs to several individuals, such as Eugene Alegre, Dodong, Velendres, Crisostomo Llagonos (Tata Negro), Carlos Dy, an alias Ricking, Jerome Estrada, Charlie Parba, Ryan Tumulak, and an Enrico Caca.

Grilled

Espinosa was again grilled by senators yesterday as the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs resumed its inquiry into the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

Senators however could not establish how Kerwin managed to have contact with Ronnie Dayan, Senator Leila de Lima’s former driver-bodyguard that led to the supposed delivery of P8 million pesos to the former Justice secretary last year.

Dayan maintained that it was De Lima who gave him Kerwin’s phone number.

But Kerwin had said that it was Albuera Police chief Jovie Espenido who informed him that de Lima’s driver-bodyguard will contact him.

Espenido however denied Kerwin’s claims and insisted that he never knew Dayan.

Because of the contradicting statements of the three men, Sen. Richard Gordon moved that the phone records of Dayan, Espenido and Kerwin be subpoenaed.

Meanwhile, Dayan clarified that the supposed meeting between De Lima and Kerwin in Baguio City happened in November 2015 and not in 2014 as he claimed earlier.

Dayan changed his statement after Sen. Dick Gordon showed him a Facebook post showing photos of De Lima with Kerwin at Burnham Park in Baguio City dated November 19, 2015.

Lacson also presented Ram Espinosa, cousin of Kerwin, who testified that they were indeed in Baguio City on the said date.

Other sources

Dayan also admitted receiving money from Rafael Ragos, former deputy director of the National Bureau of Investigation and former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director Franklin Jesus Bucayu.

He said he received P15,000 to P30,000 from the two officials.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao however was not convinced that Dayan told the truth and moved that he be cited in contempt.

Members of the committee granted Pacquiao’s motion and ordered that Dayan be held at the Senate premises until he decides to tell the truth.

But Senate majority leader Vicente Sotto 3rd moved to amend Pacquiao’s motion and proposed that Dayan be detained at the national penitentiary.

But Lacson said that he will have to meet with the members of the two committees to decide if Dayan would be transferred.

“In the meantime you will stay here at the Senate premises and we will resolve it,” Lacson said.