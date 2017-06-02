Kevin Gonzales and Marge Gan’s love affair to remember

Theirs is a classic campus romance that ended at the altar. In 2008, Marge Gan and Kevin Gonzales were both enrollees at the Ateneo de Manila University in Katipunan—she was taking up BS Management and he, AB Interdisciplinary Studies. Yes, they met but it was just a simple hi-hello.

It could have ended there but destiny had its own plan: in their sophomore year in the university, they became classmates. That’s when they started noticing each other, became close friends and eventually, lovers.

Marge is the eldest of Manuel and Evangeline Gan’s five children—she is the only rose among the four thorns. Kevin, on the other hand, is the third child of the well-known Muebles Italiano owners Noel and Eileen Gonzales. He has two sisters and brothers.

Kevin and Marge went steady for nine long year before ending it in what everyone expected—a grand wedding. The elegant and solemn wedding celebration happened on May 13 at St. James the Great Parish Church—which was beautifully decorated with white flower—in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Varnia Rogoff designed the bride’s gorgeous church gown while Randy Ortiz made the fabulous gown the bride

wore at the reception. Without a doubt, Marge looked radiant in those gowns.

The groom, meanwhile, wore a white suit at the church but changed into a black one at the reception.

The feast of a reception followed at the elegant Shangri-La Hotel in The Fort in Taguig.

Kevin and Marge were a picture of happiness. It was a memory they will never forget.

As such, the newlyweds would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who came, most especially the principal sponsors Joy Rustia and Anabelle Sy, Visitacion Magtibay, Soledad de leon, Maria Lilibeth Pasion,

congresswoman Lorna Silverio, Rosalina Tan, Jo Ann Cheng, Roland Pasion, Domingo Tan, Robert Cheng, Joseph Sy, Edgardo Manda, Teofilo Corrales, Ricky Davao and congressman Ferjenel Biron. Above all, they are most thankful to their loving parents.

To Marge and Kevin, may you continue to live in happiness, loyalty, peace and harmony. Cheers!