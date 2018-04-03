Key to happiness? Be calm, humble and modest

IN 1922, Albert Einstein went to Japan as scheduled even as he learned he had won the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics. He missed the awarding ceremonies in Stockholm as he proceeded to Tokyo, where thousands gathered at the Imperial Palace to witness his meeting with the emperor and empress, according to Walter Isaacson, Einsten’s biographer.

The visit was Einstein’s first lecture in an Asian city, attended by as many as 2,500 who paid handsome entrance fees to hear his four-hour lecture, which was punctuated by translation. “No living person deserves this sort of reception,” Einstein told his wife, Elsa, amused at the throngs who waited outside his hotel balcony in hopes of catching a glimpse of him.

“I’m afraid we’re swindlers. We’ll end up in prison yet.” Einstein was joking.

But what made that visit eventful as it is in today’s Easter Season was the story about Einstein’s note – a scribbling about happiness – given to a Japanese bellboy in lieu of a tip. That note was later sold to an anonymous European buyer for $1.56 million at an auction held in October 2017. The seller of Einstein’s note is reportedly a grandson of the Japanese bellboy’s brother who lives in Germany.

Looking back, it turned out that Einstein had either no loose change to give the bellboy, or the bellboy refused to accept a tip. Many Japanese in the service industry abhor receiving a tip as the practice is often misinterpreted as an insult, if not appropriate. To them, tipping gives an impression that the receiver is not getting enough compensation for his job, among other reasons.

Just the same, Einstein wanted to give the bellboy something as a sign of gratitude for the service of delivering a package. And so he wrote a note on a piece of Imperial Hotel stationery the German words that translate to something like: “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.”

How can we argue against a message that was so inspiring and uplifting? How could bureaucrats and politicians have “a calm and modest life” with all the issues hounding them? Why seek wealth, for instance, when the process can at times bring you constant agitation for many reasons?

Down to the bottom of the pyramid. Take on what you do every day on Facebook, for instance. If someone becomes rude and bashes what you’re trying to say in one of your posts, will you go down to his gutter level?

If a bully proceeded to do his job, would you tell him, even at the risk of incurring more ire, that he should tone it down on social media? Oftentimes, you’d probably end up ignoring the guy and his nonsense, or try disarming him with a quote from Proverbs 17:1 that it’s better to “answer without arguing.”

Now, what if the bully is not even a Christian and gives you another reason to retaliate? In that case, you may be tempted to do so, except that you and I know that even non-Christians have a good formula for happiness.

Take this other story: A man told Buddha: “I want happiness.” The Buddha replied: Remove “I” because that’s ego. Then, remove the word “want.” Now, this – “you are only left with ‘happiness.’”

Fast forward. Imagine you’re applying for a dream job in a major corporation. You know that the company can afford to give you four times your current pay and perks. The hiring manager, afraid to lose you in the first few months and hate to do the process all over again, warns that you’re facing a pressure cooker job and a heavily toxic boss.

What would be your answer? You reply in a calm voice that they’re nothing, as you are used to experiencing extreme working conditions before. The warning fails to discourage you as the foremost thing on your mind is to secure a higher income to support a young family. And if you’re hired, you will be more than happy about your finances.

Or will you?

No one knows what’s in store for you until you have accepted the job. You work hard enough to please your boss until the unexpected happens. Boom! You resign after only several months, because you can no longer handle the pressure and wish you can get your old job back; never mind if the pay is low, you remember being much happier back then.

Then, you’ll ask yourself: “Why can’t we turn back the hands of time, if only to regain our happiness back then?” Of course, we all know the answer: Repentance always comes in the end. The hiring manager was forthright in his warning during the job interview.

Sure! Being happy is a subjective experience. It depends on circumstances and the character of people. What brings glorious moments to one person will not necessarily satisfy another. It also depends on the time – you choose enjoyment or satisfaction by, for instance, watching a movie, which may last just a few hours; or take a longer term view and choose a lifetime of happiness by having a wonderful family, enjoying good health.

Happiness also varies in degrees – ranging from mild satisfaction to euphoria. And of course, I don’t mean that euphoria which is associated with illegal drugs. And so, what do you now do to achieve personal happiness? Stay calm, unless it’s the end of the world. Be humble, even if you have everything. And be modest with your lifestyle, even if you can afford it.

Instead, encourage people to discover for themselves how wonderful they are.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management as a fused interest. Send feedback toelbonomics@gmail.com or follow him on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter for his random thoughts on Elbonomics.